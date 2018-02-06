Charlestown residents say city using tax dollars to file lawsuit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Charlestown residents say city using tax dollars to file lawsuits against residents


Charlestown residents say the city is using bullying tactics to intimidate residents in the Pleasant Ridge community. Charlestown residents say the city is using bullying tactics to intimidate residents in the Pleasant Ridge community.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Residents in Charlestown are protesting what they call "shady tactics."

They want to see major changes from the city council. Protesters from Pleasant Ridge are especially upset about a proposal to use tax dollars to pay for a lawsuit against the city.

"They're taking money from the citizens and what they're doing is basically bullying them into saying, 'look, as long as these people from Pleasant Ridge continue to fight us, we're going to continue to spend your money until they back down,'" said Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association Josh Craven. 

Protesters also claim the mayor didn't tell anyone he replaced a council member who had resigned.

