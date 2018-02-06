Indianapolis Colts welcome new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indianapolis Colts have hired Josh McDaniels as their coach.

The hiring of the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator was announced Tuesday on the Colts' Twitter account. It comes a little more than three weeks after word leaked the sides were close to a deal.

Contract terms were not immediately available. A news conference has been scheduled for Wednesday.

We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach!



Press conference scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FIzhqIf2y4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 6, 2018

McDaniels was New England's offensive coordinator the past five years. NFL rules prohibited the Colts from making the hiring official until the Patriots' season ended. New England lost 41-33 to Philadelphia in Sunday's Super Bowl.

McDaniels won five Super Bowl rings with New England and went 11-17 as Denver's head coach in 2009 and 2010.

Copyright 2018 WDRB by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.