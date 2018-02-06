Indianapolis Colts welcome new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indianapolis Colts have hired Josh McDaniels as their coach.
The hiring of the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator was announced Tuesday on the Colts' Twitter account. It comes a little more than three weeks after word leaked the sides were close to a deal.
Contract terms were not immediately available. A news conference has been scheduled for Wednesday.
We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach!— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 6, 2018
Press conference scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FIzhqIf2y4
McDaniels was New England's offensive coordinator the past five years. NFL rules prohibited the Colts from making the hiring official until the Patriots' season ended. New England lost 41-33 to Philadelphia in Sunday's Super Bowl.
McDaniels won five Super Bowl rings with New England and went 11-17 as Denver's head coach in 2009 and 2010.
Copyright 2018 WDRB by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.