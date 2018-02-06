Crews treating roads before wintry mix hits Louisville and south - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews treating roads before wintry mix hits Louisville and southern Indiana

With winter weather headed our way, highway crews are out now prepping the roads, and salt is the first line of defense.
Authorities say it's going to take a lot of salt to keep the roads safe for drivers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With winter weather headed our way, highway crews are out now prepping the roads, and salt is the first line of defense.

Authorities say it's going to take a lot of salt to keep the roads safe for drivers.

"We're out now brining roads, putting some salt and cinders down on some of the worst hills and curves, trying to pre-treat as best we can, getting ready for this evening," said Clark County Assistant Highway Superintendent Gary Dodt.

With a combination of rain and possibly freezing rain in the forecast, there's only so much crews can do ahead of time.

It's possible the salt and brine put down on the roads Tuesday could be washed away in some places, which means crews will be working around-the-clock to keep the roads and interstates from getting too slick.

"We are anticipating a wet front to come in with ice following, so we're going to be battling that ice with treatment until the event is over," Dodt said. "We do have everything very, very well pre-treated at this time, but that wet front is probably going to do something to wash some of that away."

To help viewers get around safely Wednesday morning, we will be out early showing the conditions on the roads. WDRB in the Morning will start an hour earlier, at 4 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

