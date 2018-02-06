Crews treating roads before wintry mix hits Louisville and southern Indiana

A New Albany man now has his high school class ring back two decades after he lost it, and it was found in a pretty unusual spot.

A New Albany man now has his high school class ring back two decades after he lost it, and it was found in a pretty unusual spot.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, died after they were hit early Sunday morning on I-70 in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, died after they were hit early Sunday morning on I-70 in Indianapolis.

Louisville's Ray Spalding looks for the ball in the second half of Louisville's loss to Syracuse on Monday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville's Ray Spalding looks for the ball in the second half of Louisville's loss to Syracuse on Monday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

During 2016 and 2017 alone, six cases were substantiated and led to employees’ leaving their jobs, according to reports obtained through a public records request.

During 2016 and 2017 alone, six cases were substantiated and led to employees’ leaving their jobs, according to reports obtained through a public records request.

A second man has died after being shot Thursday afternoon by an LMPD narcotics detective.

A second man has died after being shot Thursday afternoon by an LMPD narcotics detective.

The all clear has been given after police responded to the IU Southeast campus in New Albany on reports of man with a handgun Monday night.

The all clear has been given after police responded to the IU Southeast campus in New Albany on reports of man with a handgun Monday night.

All clear given after a man 'flashed a gun' at someone on IU Southeast campus in New Albany

All clear given after a man 'flashed a gun' at someone on IU Southeast campus in New Albany

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shared his thoughts on coaching at post-Rick Pitino Louisville, and the job David Padgett is doing as Cardinals' coach after his team earned a 78-73 win in Louisville on Monday.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shared his thoughts on coaching at post-Rick Pitino Louisville, and the job David Padgett is doing as Cardinals' coach after his team earned a 78-73 win in Louisville on Monday.

Authorities say it's going to take a lot of salt to keep the roads safe for drivers.

With winter weather headed our way, highway crews are out now prepping the roads, and salt is the first line of defense.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With winter weather headed our way, highway crews are out now prepping the roads, and salt is the first line of defense.

Authorities say it's going to take a lot of salt to keep the roads safe for drivers.

"We're out now brining roads, putting some salt and cinders down on some of the worst hills and curves, trying to pre-treat as best we can, getting ready for this evening," said Clark County Assistant Highway Superintendent Gary Dodt.

With a combination of rain and possibly freezing rain in the forecast, there's only so much crews can do ahead of time.

It's possible the salt and brine put down on the roads Tuesday could be washed away in some places, which means crews will be working around-the-clock to keep the roads and interstates from getting too slick.

"We are anticipating a wet front to come in with ice following, so we're going to be battling that ice with treatment until the event is over," Dodt said. "We do have everything very, very well pre-treated at this time, but that wet front is probably going to do something to wash some of that away."

To help viewers get around safely Wednesday morning, we will be out early showing the conditions on the roads. WDRB in the Morning will start an hour earlier, at 4 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.