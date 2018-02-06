Louisville purchases Quail Chase Golf Club - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville purchases Quail Chase Golf Club

Posted: Updated:
Louisville Parks and Recreation purchased the Quail Chase Golf Club for $850,000.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The city of Louisville now owns another golf course.

Louisville Parks and Recreation purchased the Quail Chase Golf Club for $850,000.

The Quail Chase Golf Club is a 27-hole championship-level course located near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

The course will continue to operate as normal. Greens fees, passes and membership rates will not change this season.

