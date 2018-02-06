Clark County Sheriff's Office arrests suspected meth dealer

Robinson was arrested and charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia. (Source: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Clark County say a traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a methamphetamine dealer.

According to a news release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office made the arrest on Sunday, Feb. 4, near U.S. 31 and Stansifer Avenue, in Clarksville, Indiana.

The sheriff's office says someone reported that 33-year-old Sandra L. Robinson was driving recklessly in that area.

Deputies eventually stopped Robinson's vehicle, and Robinson admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day, according to the news release.

She gave deputies permission to search her vehicle, and that's when they allegedly found 44.5 grams of methamphetamine packaged in several baggies. They also found digital scales, drug paraphernalia and 31 prescription tablets.

Robinson was arrested and charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.

