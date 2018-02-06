Juvenile Turf Sprint added to Breeders' Cup lineup of races - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Juvenile Turf Sprint added to Breeders' Cup lineup of races

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Breeders' Cup is adding the Juvenile Turf Sprint to the two-day world championships lineup, which will feature 14 races to be run Nov. 2-3 at Churchill Downs.

The 5 ½-furlong Juvenile Turf Sprint will carry a $1 million purse and be open to 2-year-olds. Previously, the race was part of the event's undercard.

Also, the BC Sprint purse is being increased to $2 million, a $500,000 raise from last year.

