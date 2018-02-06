Man accused of hitting, killing Colts linebacker says he wasn't - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused of hitting, killing Colts linebacker says he wasn't behind the wheel

Manuel Orrego-Savala (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Manuel Orrego-Savala (Image Source: Indiana State Police)
Edwin Jackson (Image Courtesy: colts.com) Edwin Jackson (Image Courtesy: colts.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of driving drunk and killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and an Uber driver says he wasn't driving the car.

During Manuel Orrego-Savala's appearance in court Tuesday morning, his words were translated through an interpreter.

Orrego-Savala said he didn't know why he was in court, because he wasn't driving the car.

Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, died early Sunday when a pickup truck hit them on I-70 near Indianapolis.

Police say Orrego-Savala's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. He had been deported twice.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident Tuesday morning, saying, "It's disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson."

The president called for tougher immigration laws and increased border protection saying Democrats need to "get tough."

Meanwhile, Democratic Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly tweeted saying, "The suspect in this case should not have been allowed back into this country after he was deported in 2007. We need to fix our broken immigration system to help prevent this from happening again."

Prosecutors have asked for another day to file charges against Orrego-Savala. He is scheduled to have another hearing on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

