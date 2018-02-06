2 Kentuckiana restaurants make list of Most Romantic Valentine's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 Kentuckiana restaurants make list of Most Romantic Valentine's Day restaurants in US

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day is just around the corner and for many people, it's all about the perfect place for a date.

Two restaurants in Kentuckiana have been named among the most romantic Valentine's Day restaurants in the U.S., according to Reader's Digest.

The Kentucky Castle in Versailles was listed as the most romantic restaurant in the Bluegrass State. From Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, guests will be able to enjoy special Valentine's Day items, including fried oysters, mushroom tarts and caviar crostini.

In Indiana, 1875: The Steakhouse in French Lick was named the most romantic restaurant. It's located inside the French Lick Springs Hotel. From Feb. 9 to Feb. 14, guests who stay at the hotel can receive dinner for two at the restaurant.   

The magazine listed a top romantic restaurant in all 50 states.

