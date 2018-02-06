Flu-filled Breckinridge County closes school for second-straight day

"A very violent and dangerous fugitive is off our streets because he chose not to obey the speed limit!" Louisville Metro Police wrote in the release.

The all clear has been given after police responded to the IU Southeast campus in New Albany on reports of man with a handgun Monday night.

All clear given after a man 'flashed a gun' at someone on IU Southeast campus in New Albany

During 2016 and 2017 alone, six cases were substantiated and led to employees’ leaving their jobs, according to reports obtained through a public records request.

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shared his thoughts on coaching at post-Rick Pitino Louisville, and the job David Padgett is doing as Cardinals' coach after his team earned a 78-73 win in Louisville on Monday.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A flu outbreak attacked Breckinridge County Schools this week, leaving administration with no choice but to close school for two days.

Superintendent, Nick Carter said attendance took a steep decline over the last week.

"Late last week, our attendance percentage started to dip to 90 to 91 percent," Carter said. "So we continued to watch, and then yesterday, our attendance dropped to about 86 to 87 percent."

The district has around 2,700 students and sees a typical attendance rate at about 95 percent. The decision to close all six of its schools Tuesday was made because of the flu and other illnesses. However, if you walked in the high school Tuesday, you would be greeted with the fresh scent of clean. While students and teachers had the day off, custodians went room to room in each school, cleaning every area a student would touch.

"I was at our high school earlier this morning, and one custodian in particular was wiping down the bleachers," Carter said. "It's going through our building and wiping down doorknobs, just finding anything and every way possible to make sure and sanitize and clean accordingly so that our schools are ready to go when we come back."

The flu has taken over Kentucky, and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has killed 107 people since the flu season started. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness says 12 people have died in Louisville from the flu. Doctors say their waiting rooms are flooded with patients.

Dr. Marcella Perez, a Pediatrician with Norton Children's Medical Associates on Poplar Level Road, said the flu is no joke. Norton Healthcare says its pediatrician offices are diagnosing around 200 total cases of flu per week, and that number is continuing to rise.

"We are seeing quite a few kids coming in with flu," Perez said of the busy season. "And I'm talking full families. Parents and children, all flu-positive."

She said that while the flu shot is not 100 percent effective, she recommends getting one, because it will help your body become more immune to the virus. She said if you get the flu, but have had the shot, you will hopefully not be sick as long or have as severe symptoms as someone without the vaccine.

Breckinridge County Schools might be clean, but the district has decided to remain closed Wednesday for illnesses and possible winter weather.

