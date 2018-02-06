LMPD investigating after woman shot in Okolona - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after woman shot in Okolona

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Okolona.

A MetroSafe supervisor says it happened at the Falcon Crest Apartments at the corner of Falcon Crest Drive and Woodpointe Boulevard.

Officials say a call was received Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

A spokesman for Louisville Metro Police said they found woman at the scene who was suffering from "at least one gunshot wound." She was taken to University Hospital.

There's no word on the victim's condition.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

