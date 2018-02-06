Best Buy to pull music CDs from store shelves - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Best Buy to pull music CDs from store shelves

Best Buy says it will stop selling CDs on July 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Best Buy is pulling CDs from its shelves.

Best Buy used to be one of the country's biggest music sellers, but it says an overwhelming drop in CD sales forced it to stop selling them.

The retail chain will stop selling CDs on July 1.

However, the company says it will continue to sell vinyl albums.

