Boil water advisory issued for Ramsey Water Company customers in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boil water advisory issued for Ramsey Water Company customers in Palymyra, Ind.

Posted: Updated:

PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) -- Palmyra Waterworks has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice after a main break at Ramsey Water Company.

The advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon and remains in effect until further notice. 

Residents are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking or bathing for at least three minutes. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.