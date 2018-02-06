UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Ramsey Water Company cust - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Ramsey Water Company customers in Palymyra, Ind.

Updated:

PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) -- A precautionary boil water advisory issued by Palmyra Waterworks for Ramsey Water Company customers earlier this week has been lifted.

The advisory was issued on the afternoon of Feb. 6 after a water main break. 

It was lifted on Feb. 9. and remains in effect until further notice. 

