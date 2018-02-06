Bungee fitness class jumps into southern Indiana

A unique workout class has jumped into southern Indiana.

“It's not the same old same old routine that any other gym has,” said Holly Roy, a member of Studio HIIT.

The owner of Studio HIIT, Jennifer Laster, said she knows what it's like to struggle through a workout. She used to weigh more than 200 pounds and was able to drop 60 pounds in recent years.

"When you start working out, you don't think you'll ever get there," Laster said. "It's so hard. You have to break through a lot of emotional things, so I wanted to share that with people."

She said she wants to share her journey to motivate others.

"It's hard to find people who know how hard it is to do a push up when you're 200-plus pounds," Laster said.

A boring routine makes working out even harder. That's why she started bungee workouts at Studio HIIT in Clarksville.

"They learn the core moves of jumping, landing, pushups, pullups and burpees," Laster said.

There are other bungee studios in New York, California, Arizona and Florida. However, according to Laster, this type of class is still so new, she's teaming up with the bungee manufacturer to write the certification for instructors.

“I think the next closest one to us is North Carolina,” she said. “In March, we will start seeing trainers,”

The class targets core work and endurance, and although some classes only last 30 minutes, students say it has their muscles burning days later.

“I've lost anywhere between 11 to 13 pounds,” Roy said.

There are eight bungees available for each class. HIIT Studio is located at 1418 Blackiston Mill Road. It's open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

