Auto dealership planned for former Kroger on Dixie Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Kroger at 5244 Dixie Highway closed in 2016. The Kroger at 5244 Dixie Highway closed in 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The retail building that used to house a Kroger store at 5244 Dixie Highway is slated to become an auto dealership, according to records filed with Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services.

Jeff Wyler Auto plans to convert the 65,000-square-foot building into a dealership with 14 service bays, according to a zoning change request filed Monday.

The paperwork does not specify what kind of dealership the Wyler group plans, but the site is adjacent to Wyler’s Dixie Honda dealership.

Kroger the left the space in 2016 when it opened a “Marketplace” store that is twice the size across the street at 4915 Dixie Highway.

A company affiliated with Jeff Wyler Dealer Group Inc., based outside Cincinnati in Milford, Ohio, bought the former Kroger site for $4 million in January, Jefferson County property records show. 

