WaterStep continuing to send relief kits from Louisville to Puerto Rico

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is still on the front lines of relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Workers at WaterStep are assembling more water chlorination systems to ship to the island. Each disaster kit can provide thousands of gallons of safe drinking water and disinfectant.

The Louisville-based company has already shipped 100 kits to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria devastated the island back in September. But with much of the island still without power, workers said there's still a great need.

"The situation is not normalized," said Cindy Figueroa, Director of Operations at WaterStep. "There are still people living in shelters there are still people living with tarps on their houses there's many that needs to be done yet."

The systems are lightweight, solar-powered and much easier to distribute than bottled water. If you'd like to help, click here.

