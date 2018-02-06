Old St. Catharine College campus to remain a place for higher le - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Old St. Catharine College campus to remain a place for higher learning

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Catharine College was a crowning jewel of Washington County until its abrupt closure in the summer of 2016.

School officials blamed their woes on a fight with the U.S. government over financial aid and a campus construction boom that left the college unable to pay back debt.

"I think it was just a perfect storm of issues that lead to the closing of this campus," said Washington County Economic Development Executive Director Daniel Carney.

Since closing, the St. Catharine campus has sat overgrown and empty. The rumor mill has been swirling about what could be next. But some real answers finally came Tuesday when Runchero Corporation out of Shelby County was the sole bidder on this property. The deal is all but done.

Runchero spokesman Dan Hartlage said the final details of the acquisition should rap up by the end of the month. He added that the plan is for the former campus to remain a place for higher learning.

"Students will have an opportunity to focus on organic agriculture and environmental sustainability," Hartlage said.

The yet-to-be-named campus will develop some curriculum and educational programs in collaboration with colleges and businesses in the region. It will bring a place that once meant so much to so many back to life.

"That's really exciting for us that someone has seen the value in this community and this campus to make that kind of commitment and investment," Carney said. "I think you'll see this community really rally and try to support them to make them successful."

