New Albany woman caught with meth and pills during traffic stop, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a southern Indiana woman authorities say was caught with drugs during a traffic stop.

Sandra Robinson, 33, of New Albany, was arrested Sunday by officers with the Clark County Sheriff's Office. According to a news release, officers responded to a call about a possible reckless driver in the area of US 31 and Stansifer Avenue in Clarksville.

Authorities say officers located and stopped the vehicle and identified Robinson as the driver.

According to police, Robinson admitted to smoking meth earlier that day. Officials say she consented to a search of the vehicle, and officers found 44.5 grams of meth in several baggies, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and 31 Sildenafil tablets.

Robinson faces several charges, including dealing in meth, possession of meth over 28 grams and maintaining a common nuisance.

