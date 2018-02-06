Louisville couple sentenced to prison for embezzling $550,000 from Iceland Sports Complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville couple is headed to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than half a million dollars from the Iceland Sports Complex.

The Department of Justice says Glenn and Karen Richardson stole $550,000 through a wire fraud scheme between 2005 and 2011 while employed at the complex.

Glenn Richardson was sentenced to spend two years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Karen Richardson was sentenced to eight months of home confinement, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

A plea agreement states the Richardsons would deposit checks made out to Iceland Sports Complex into a bank account that was in Karen Richardson's name and conducted business as Louisville Storm.

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

