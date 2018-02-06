Power crews in Louisville and southern Indiana prepare for possi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Power crews in Louisville and southern Indiana prepare for possibility of ice

Posted: Updated:

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Power companies across Louisville and southern Indiana are bracing for potential outages following Tuesday night's winter storm.

Rural cooperatives like Clark County REMC are often hit the hardest, so crews are keeping a close eye on the forecast and are concerned the most about the potential for ice.

If the area does see ice, the cooperative has workers on standby and more available to call in.

"We take any type of weather or adverse weather seriously here," Clark County REMC General Manager David Vince said.

The southern Indiana non-profit serves about 23,000 customers in some of the most remote parts of Clark, Floyd, Washington, Jefferson and Scott Counties.  The cooperative is less worried about the amount of ice building up on lines and more concerned about trees snapping lines.

In any event, Vince said crews are ready to respond to whatever mother nature brings.

"We've been talking to the weather service," he said. "We constantly monitor the weather just to make sure that everybody is safe and that we're prepared for whatever comes up."

Officials said they have plenty of poles and lines stocked up to make repairs.

Duke Energy also has trucks on standby and is calling in crews early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

