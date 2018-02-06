Power crews in Louisville and southern Indiana prepare for possibility of ice

"A very violent and dangerous fugitive is off our streets because he chose not to obey the speed limit!" Louisville Metro Police wrote in the release.

Fugitive accused of capital murder in Tennessee arrested by Louisville police at traffic stop

A second man has died after being shot Thursday afternoon by an LMPD narcotics detective.

During 2016 and 2017 alone, six cases were substantiated and led to employees’ leaving their jobs, according to reports obtained through a public records request.

At least 5 employees of Louisville's juvenile jail have violated sexual misconduct policies since 2016, records show

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.

Former Georgetown Police officer accused of having sex with underage girl

Officials say a call was received Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

It started when the sheriff's office received a tip about a reckless driver.

The campus closed in the summer of 2016.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shared his thoughts on coaching at post-Rick Pitino Louisville, and the job David Padgett is doing as Cardinals' coach after his team earned a 78-73 win in Louisville on Monday.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Power companies across Louisville and southern Indiana are bracing for potential outages following Tuesday night's winter storm.

Rural cooperatives like Clark County REMC are often hit the hardest, so crews are keeping a close eye on the forecast and are concerned the most about the potential for ice.

If the area does see ice, the cooperative has workers on standby and more available to call in.

"We take any type of weather or adverse weather seriously here," Clark County REMC General Manager David Vince said.

The southern Indiana non-profit serves about 23,000 customers in some of the most remote parts of Clark, Floyd, Washington, Jefferson and Scott Counties. The cooperative is less worried about the amount of ice building up on lines and more concerned about trees snapping lines.

In any event, Vince said crews are ready to respond to whatever mother nature brings.

"We've been talking to the weather service," he said. "We constantly monitor the weather just to make sure that everybody is safe and that we're prepared for whatever comes up."

Officials said they have plenty of poles and lines stocked up to make repairs.

Duke Energy also has trucks on standby and is calling in crews early Wednesday morning.

