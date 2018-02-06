Metro Council members discuss safety solutions at Louisville par - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council members discuss safety solutions at Louisville park where 3 kids were hurt in alleged DUI crash

The car that drove through William Harrison Park last month, damaging equipment and hurting three children.
Metro Council members called a meeting Tuesday night to discuss safety at William Harrison Park.
William Osborne was arrested Monday in Florida. He'll soon be extradited back to Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville Metro Council members called a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss safety at a south Louisville park where three kids were hurt in a car crash last month.

On Jan. 20, LMPD said William Osborne was driving his Ford pickup truck northbound on Oleanda Court when he lost control for unknown reasons, hitting three children and playground equipment at William Harrison Park. Osborne was arrested in Florida on Monday with a long list of charges, including DUI.

Council members, LMPD and Public Works officials met with the Terry Berry neighborhood Association to come up with ways to make the park safer.

"The first thing we're going to do is speed humps, hopefully, that will slow people down," Metro Councilwoman Mary Woolridge said. "If it doesn't, we'll go to plan B, C , D or whatever it is we need to do to make sure the park is safe."

But it's not a done deal yet. Seventy percent of the people in the community have to sign a petition in order to get the speed humps.

