Metro Council members discuss safety solutions at Louisville park where 3 kids were hurt in alleged DUI crash

Jim Boeheim coaches against Louisville. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford_
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shared his thoughts on coaching at post-Rick Pitino Louisville, and the job David Padgett is doing as Cardinals' coach after his team earned a 78-73 win in Louisville on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville Metro Council members called a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss safety at a south Louisville park where three kids were hurt in a car crash last month.
Council members, LMPD and Public Works officials met with the Terry Berry neighborhood Association to come up with ways to make the park safer.
"The first thing we're going to do is speed humps, hopefully, that will slow people down," Metro Councilwoman Mary Woolridge said. "If it doesn't, we'll go to plan B, C , D or whatever it is we need to do to make sure the park is safe."
But it's not a done deal yet. Seventy percent of the people in the community have to sign a petition in order to get the speed humps.