Greater Clark School Board votes to approve new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to move forward with a new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville.

The school board already voted to close Maple and Spring Hill Elementary Schools, and students from both schools would move into the new location, but after Tuesday's vote, Mayor Mike Moore said he's thrilled to take the next step at revitalizing the area in downtown Jeffersonville. The city was just awarded a $180,000 grant for a master plan to make Court Avenue more walkable and vibrant.

"I just feel like a huge burden's been lifted off my shoulders," Moore said. "In the next two years, we have already had proposals from developers with contracts on properties to build 539 new residences just in the downtown area alone."

Greater Clark Superintendent Andrew Melin said the $15 million tax impact of the school will cost the average homeowner $23 per year.

"Schools play a tremendous role in the economic development of any city," Melin said. "What's a better investment than students? There's not a better investment, that I'm aware of, than students."

District officials said they're prepared to face a signature battle if needed. The opposition has 30 days to collect 500 signatures.

