LMPD: Suspect crashed into police cruiser while under the influe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD: Suspect crashed into police cruiser while under the influence

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was arrested for a crash that injured two police officers Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Cypress and Algonquin Parkway. 

Police say Glenn Hughes failed to yield when turning onto Algonquin.

LMPD says he crashed into the police cruiser.

According to the arrest report, Hughes failed several field sobriety tests.

Both officers are expected to be okay.

Hughes was also taken to the hospital.

He faces several charges, including wanton endangerment, assault, and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.