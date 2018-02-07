Suspect arrested in East Louisville fatal shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect arrested in East Louisville fatal shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was arrested nearly a month after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in east Louisville.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January. 23-year-old Mollie "Michaela" White died at the scene. A man was also shot; he survived.

William Bald is charged with murder, assault and robbery. Police say the male victim was able to identify Bald. 

Bald is accused of stealing 100-dollars from the murder scene.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

