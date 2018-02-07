Suspect arrested in east Louisville fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was arrested nearly a month after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in east Louisville.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January. 23-year-old Mollie "Michaela" White died at the scene. A man was also shot; he survived.

William Bald is charged with murder, assault and robbery. Police say the male victim was able to identify Bald.

Bald is also accused of stealing $100 from the murder scene.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.