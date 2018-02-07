Louisville Bats have a new manager - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Bats have a new manager

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Louisville Bats have a new manager.

Pat Kelly will take over for Delino DeShields this season.

Louisville will be Kelly's 5th stop as a Reds minor league manager.

He most recently managed the organization's AA team and recognizes the difference between his job then and now.

"Yeah it's just a different age group. You know Pensacola, still very young and very raw. I think at this level, players are - you've got a combination of young players who are up and coming prospects, you've got your established AAA guys, and then you've got your guys that are up and down from the major leagues. So the skill level is better and I think the competition level is much better," said Kelly.

