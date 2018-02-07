Louisville kidnapping suspect accused of hiding in car, trying to strangle woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say tried to strangle a woman.

Christopher Sindelar, 32, was arrested Tuesday in the 400 block of North 28th Street, near Garfield Avenue.

According to an arrest report, Sindelar attacked the victim on Jan. 26. by "strangling her to the point of unconsciousness."

Police say the victim was visiting her father at Norton Hospital when she went to the parking garage to get into her van. Authorities say Sindelar was hiding inside the victim's vehicle with a knife and forced her to drive to the area of 7th and Hill Streets.

According to police, Sindelar told the victim he would kill her if she tried to escape. Sindelar made the woman park her vehicle and get out. He then began to hit and kick the victim, forcing her to the ground, police say.

Authorities say Sindelar "slammed the victim's head against the pavement multiple times." He also told her repeatedly she was going to die.

Investigators say Sindelar also told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

According to officials, Sindelar thought the victim was dead and left her at the location. The victim later regained consciousness and contacted police.

The woman was taken to U of L Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police say she suffered "strangulation marks around her throat and neck, swelling and knots on the back of her head and petechiae in both eyes."

Police say Sindelar and the victim knew one another, but had never been in a relationship or previously dated.

Sindelar is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, kidnapping and terroristic threatening.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond.

