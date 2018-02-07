5 students taken to hospital after Greater Clark County School b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5 students taken to hospital after Greater Clark County School bus involved in crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school bus carrying students from the Greater Clark County Schools district was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

According to a spokeswoman for the district, Bus No. 181 was carrying students from Utica Elementary, when it slid on an overpass on Brookhollow Way and hit a guardrail just before 9 a.m. 

The spokesperson says five students were taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville "as a precautionary measure." 

