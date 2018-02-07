Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shared his thoughts on coaching at post-Rick Pitino Louisville, and the job David Padgett is doing as Cardinals' coach after his team earned a 78-73 win in Louisville on Monday.More >>
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shared his thoughts on coaching at post-Rick Pitino Louisville, and the job David Padgett is doing as Cardinals' coach after his team earned a 78-73 win in Louisville on Monday.More >>
Eric Crawford takes a closer look at Louisville's loss to Syracuse Monday night.More >>
Eric Crawford takes a closer look at Louisville's loss to Syracuse Monday night.More >>
Louisville lost its third straight game, second straight at home, 78-73 to Syracuse.More >>
Louisville lost its third straight game, second straight at home, 78-73 to Syracuse.More >>
Eric Crawford examines the challenges of the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium expansion, in the light of a WDRB Sunday Edition story about the expansion.More >>
Eric Crawford examines the challenges of the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium expansion, in the light of a WDRB Sunday Edition story about the expansion.More >>
Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.More >>
Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.More >>
Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.More >>
Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.More >>
Louisville's search for a permanent athletics director is moving forward quickly, but interim AD Vince Tyra says it's too soon to talk about whether David Padgett is a frontrunner for the basketball coaching job.More >>
Louisville's search for a permanent athletics director is moving forward quickly, but interim AD Vince Tyra says it's too soon to talk about whether David Padgett is a frontrunner for the basketball coaching job.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.More >>