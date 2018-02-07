Crews responding to fire at lumber company in Salem, Indiana

SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several fire departments are responding to a fire at the Salem Hardwood Lumber Company on State Road 56 in Salem.

The fire was reported Wednesday morning between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. A post on the Washington County Sheriff Department's Facebook page noted several accidents in the area and urged drivers to use caution.

The Salem Fire Department was being assisted by the Brown/Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and the Livonia Volunteer Fire Department. We're working to gather more details and will bring them to you as soon as they're available.

