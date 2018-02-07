Kosair Shrine Circus presents fun for the whole family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Kosair Shrine Circus returns to Broadbent Arena for the 93rd time, February 8 - 11, 2018.

The Kosair Shrine Circus is performed by George Carden Circus International. George is the fifth generation in show business and has been in the circus business all of his life. The circus travels over 40,000 miles each year in the United States and Canada. The season lasts 42 weeks, during which part of the time the circus has two units on the road. Both of his sons work elephants in the circus. They present a three-ring production for all ages.

PERFORMANCES:

Thursday, February 8, 2018: 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 9, 2018: 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 10, 2018: 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 11, 2018: 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

CIRCUS FEATURES:

Royal Bengal Tigers presented by trainer Ryan Easley

Carden Circus Elephants

Aerialists - three rings of aerial action

Duo Leyva - bow and arrow artist

De Valeiro Troup High wire Walkers

Rolly and Little Bo

Sky Man Upside Down Bungee

Extreme Riders - motorcyclists inside steel globe

Catherine Carden's Mixed Animal Menagerie

Jugglers - Rolla Bolla, Foot Juggling

Kelly Eastwood Quick Change Artist

Human Cannonball - Chachi "The Rocketman" Valencia

Dogs and Ponies in three rings

Carden Circus Dancers

…and more!

Children's Elephant and Pony Rides - One Hour Prior to Every Performance

Reserved Seating Ticket Prices:

$18.00, $22.00 or $25.00 depending on seat locations.

Ask about special offers.

Click here for ticket information.

