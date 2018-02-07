Kosair Shrine Circus presents fun for the whole family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Kosair Shrine Circus returns to Broadbent Arena for the 93rd time, February 8 - 11, 2018.
The Kosair Shrine Circus is performed by George Carden Circus International. George is the fifth generation in show business and has been in the circus business all of his life. The circus travels over 40,000 miles each year in the United States and Canada. The season lasts 42 weeks, during which part of the time the circus has two units on the road. Both of his sons work elephants in the circus. They present a three-ring production for all ages.
PERFORMANCES:
Thursday, February 8, 2018: 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Friday, February 9, 2018: 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 10, 2018: 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 11, 2018: 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
CIRCUS FEATURES:
Royal Bengal Tigers presented by trainer Ryan Easley
Carden Circus Elephants
Aerialists - three rings of aerial action
Duo Leyva - bow and arrow artist
De Valeiro Troup High wire Walkers
Rolly and Little Bo
Sky Man Upside Down Bungee
Extreme Riders - motorcyclists inside steel globe
Catherine Carden's Mixed Animal Menagerie
Jugglers - Rolla Bolla, Foot Juggling
Kelly Eastwood Quick Change Artist
Human Cannonball - Chachi "The Rocketman" Valencia
Dogs and Ponies in three rings
Carden Circus Dancers
…and more!
Children's Elephant and Pony Rides - One Hour Prior to Every Performance
Reserved Seating Ticket Prices:
$18.00, $22.00 or $25.00 depending on seat locations.
Ask about special offers.
Click here for ticket information.
