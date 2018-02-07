Louisville Free Public Library employees discover overnight vandalism of George D. Prentice statue

It happened around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Cypress and Algonquin Parkway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two statues were vandalized in Louisville overnight.

A reddish-orange-colored substance has been poured over a statue of George D. Prentice, located in front of the Louisville Free Public Library, near the intersection of South 3rd Street and York Street.

The substance appears to have been poured down the chest of the statue, down its leg and into the seat the statue is portrayed to be sitting in.

Paul Burns, the communications director for the Louisville Free Public Library, says library staff discovered the vandalism when they arrived Wednesday morning.

He says he's not surprised the statue has drawn ire.

"Prentice is certainly a controversial figure in Louisville's history, and the statue here has been mentioned in the debate about public monuments anyway, and tonight the commission is actually meeting here for the first time -- their first public meeting -- at 5 p.m. at the main library, so I’m sure that there’s no coincidence that Mr. Prentice was vandalized this morning," he said.

Prentice was a Louisville newspaper editor who was critical of immigration and Catholic beliefs. His editorials were linked to the violence of "Bloody Monday," a "travesty whose stain was pressed deep upon the history of the city and upon the reputation and character of George D. Prentice," according to The Encyclopedia of Louisville. Twenty-two people died in the riot that targeted Irish and German immigrants.

The commission Prentice refers to is a commission called by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to discuss public monuments in the city of Louisville in the wake of racial tension after the Charlottesville attack, when a man drove a vehicle into a crowd of people who were protesting a white nationalist rally last August.

That said, Burns had a message for whoever vandalized the statue.

"Certainly we need to have discussions about these monuments and their place in our society," he said. "Vandalism is never the way that we should start that conversation, or end that conversation. We're going to have to pay to clean this statue up, and unfortunately, that’s a cost that we did not plan to incur. So, we just have to deal with it."

That means taxpayers are ultimately going to have to foot the bill, according to Burns.

"It's gonna come out of the library's budget -- and the library is city-funded -- so that's something where we now can't provide other services and we can't clean up other things that need to be done because we have to deal with this," he said.

Additionally, a statue of John B. Castleman in Louisville's Cherokee Triangle was also vandalized overnight.

Fischer issued a statement about the vandalism late Wednesday morning:

"In a diverse community like ours, people are going to have differing viewpoints, but vandalism is not the way to share those views. It is costly, divisive and ultimately ineffective since it basically is a one-way conversation. We have initiated a community dialogue about public art, including a meeting of our new Public Art Advisory Committee tonight at the Main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library. I'd ask citizens to share your views in public, with each other, through opportunities like this, including an online option. Let's talk with each other, not at each other."

