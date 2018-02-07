Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L's 3 game losing streak, U - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L's 3 game losing streak, UK vs. Tennessee, Louisville football's new defensive coordinator

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

This week marked the first time this year that Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford were back together at the desk.

The guys immediately hit their stride and here's some of what came up:

- U of L's three-game losing streak

- Kentucky vs. Tennessee

- Louisville's new football defensive coordinator Brian Van Gorder

Not to worry if you missed a minute of this week's chat. You can catch the full replay right now.

Always remember you can get in on the live chat on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

