Wife of Uber driver killed by alleged drunk driver not surprised he died helping Colts linebacker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wife of an Uber driver who died after and an Indianapolis Colts player were hit by an alleged drunk driver on an Indiana interstate Sunday is speaking out about her husband's death. 

Jeffrey Monroe, 54, had been an Uber driver for more than two years. He and his wife had been married for nearly 24 years. Investigators say Monroe and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, were standing outside Monroe's car on Interstate 70 when they were struck early Sunday by a pickup truck driven by Orrego-Savala.

Police say Monroe had stopped on the interstate and was trying to help Jackson after he became ill. 

"This is who my husband was," said Deborah Monroe. "It does not surprise me that he was killed helping someone else -- I mean the gentlemen was ill. He was a youngster, basically, and my husband loved driving part time for Uber."

The couple didn't have any children of their own, but Monroe's wife says their 26 nieces and nephews were like their own.

Orrego-Savala didn't stop, but police caught up with him and arrested him shortly after the fatal crash. Investigators believe Orrego-Savala was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

[SUSPECT CHARGED IN DUI DEATH OF COLTS PLAYER, UBER DRIVER APPEARS IN COURT]

Police say he had been living in the U.S. illegally after being deported twice. Prosecutors filed felony charges against him on Feb. 7.

