Wife of Uber driver killed by alleged drunk driver not surprised he died helping Colts linebacker

It happened around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Cypress and Algonquin Parkway.

From boot camp, to books and pens, Jefferson County Public Schools is finding new teachers in unusual places.

JCPS using creative options to recruit new teachers into the classroom

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, who is from Guatemala and has twice been deported from the U.S., is charged with causing death while driving intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Deborah Monroe says she isn't surprised her husband, Jeffrey, died while helping someone else.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wife of an Uber driver who died after and an Indianapolis Colts player were hit by an alleged drunk driver on an Indiana interstate Sunday is speaking out about her husband's death.

Jeffrey Monroe, 54, had been an Uber driver for more than two years. He and his wife had been married for nearly 24 years. Investigators say Monroe and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, were standing outside Monroe's car on Interstate 70 when they were struck early Sunday by a pickup truck driven by Orrego-Savala.

Police say Monroe had stopped on the interstate and was trying to help Jackson after he became ill.

"This is who my husband was," said Deborah Monroe. "It does not surprise me that he was killed helping someone else -- I mean the gentlemen was ill. He was a youngster, basically, and my husband loved driving part time for Uber."

The couple didn't have any children of their own, but Monroe's wife says their 26 nieces and nephews were like their own.

Orrego-Savala didn't stop, but police caught up with him and arrested him shortly after the fatal crash. Investigators believe Orrego-Savala was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

[SUSPECT CHARGED IN DUI DEATH OF COLTS PLAYER, UBER DRIVER APPEARS IN COURT]

Police say he had been living in the U.S. illegally after being deported twice. Prosecutors filed felony charges against him on Feb. 7.

