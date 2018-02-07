2 Metro Council members holding town hall meetings to discuss legalization of medical marijuana

2 Metro Council members holding town hall meetings to discuss le - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two members of Louisville Metro Council who have signaled their support of the legalization of medical marijuana have invited the public to attend three town hall meetings discussing the topic.

Earlier this week, council members Angela Leet and Vicki Welch joined with eight other council members to sponsor of a resolution urging the Kentucky General Assembly to adopt House Bill 166, "or any other legislation that would legalize medical cannabis in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and provide for the care, comfort and relief of any Kentuckian who may benefit."

On Wednesday, Leet and Welch invited the public to attend three town hall meetings on the topic, which would take place in different parts of the community.

The times and locations of the meetings are as follows:

  • Monday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m. - Lyndon City Hall (515 Wood Road)
  • Monday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. - Louisville Fire Fighters Hall (400 Bakers Lane)
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. - Southwick Community Center (3621 Southern Avenue)

For more information, the public is invited to contact Leet at (502) 574-1107 or via email at angela.leet@louisvilleky.gov.

