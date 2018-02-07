Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.More >>
Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare worries that Congress will be forced to cut Medicare and Medicaid – big sources of revenue for the company -- to offset larger federal budget deficits created by the GOP-led tax cut bill. It's one reason Kindred wants to sell itself to Humana and two private equity firms.
Louisville home football game attendance fell sharply last year, even as a $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is underway. Was the project needed?
Louisville data science company Edj Analytics helps NFL coaches make better decisions to win games. It starts with changing their thinking.
Associate Louisville athletics director Mark Jurich is leaving the department in a restructuring, spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed. Jurich is the son of Tom Jurich, the longtime athletics director who was fired in October.
UPS handled 762 million packages during its Thanksgiving-Christmas peak season, a 7 percent increase from last year's holiday rush and 12 million more packages than the shipping giant had forecast.
With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an "ominous" financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.
Basic state funding for the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville would be at its lowest level since the 1990s – before accounting for inflation – under Gov. Matt Bevin's proposed two-year budget.
