RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett previews Thursday's Georgia Tech matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim men's basketball coach David Padgett held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to preview Thursday's face-off between the Louisville Cardinals and Georgia Tech.

"We're anxious, to say the least, to get back out on the court tomorrow and get back on the winning track, hopefully," Padgett said.

He added that his team has been studying videos to determine what they need to do to improve.

"We've gotta get back to doing some things better, obviously, but our attitude was good," he said. "We watched a lot of film yesterday before practice -- after practice -- and just took a look at what we need to do to try to win some games. Hopefully we're making those corrections and making strides, and we need it to carry over tomorrow to the court."

