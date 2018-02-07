Senate leaders announce 2-year budget deal

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

From boot camp, to books and pens, Jefferson County Public Schools is finding new teachers in unusual places.

JCPS using creative options to recruit new teachers into the classroom

Officials say a call was received Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.

BOZICH | Swept by Tennessee, Kentucky's future looks brighter for June than February

The campus closed in the summer of 2016.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

Louisville kidnapping suspect accused of hiding in car, trying to strangle woman

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there's Senate agreement on a two-year budget deal that would provide Pentagon and domestic programs with huge spending increases.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the pact, joined on the Senate floor by top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York. It would contain almost $300 billion over current limits on defense and domestic accounts.

McConnell said the measure would rewrite existing defense limits that have "hamstrung our armed forces and jeopardized our national security."

The measure, aides said, also contains almost $90 billion in overdue disaster aid and an increase in the government borrowing cap that would prevent a first-ever U.S. government default on its obligations.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating the agreement for providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs.

But the New York Democrat made little mention about what isn't coming with the new two-year agreement - a plan to protect the "Dreamer" immigrants.

The Democratic leader has dropped his push to use the budget talks to extract concessions on immigration from Republicans, leaving aside threats to shut down the government over the issue.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer focused on the new agreement as a rare moment of bipartisanship and cooperation. He called it "the best thing we've done" for the middle class and the economy.

"We have reached the budget deal that neither side loves but both sides can be proud of," Schumer said.

Copyright 2018 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.