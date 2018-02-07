Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz proposes to girlfriend at Kentuc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz proposes to girlfriend at Kentucky castle

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: CastlePost Facebook page) (Image Courtesy: CastlePost Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Philadelphia Eagles injured quarterback Carson Wentz made one of the biggest plays of his life at a castle in Kentucky.

Wentz couldn't play in Sunday's Super Bowl because of a torn ACL, but he still got a ring. And this week he gave his girlfriend, Maddie, a ring too -- an engagement ring!

The 25-year-old tweeted out Tuesday that his girlfriend, a Kentucky native, said yes to proposal. He popped the question at CastlePost in Versailles.

The boutique hotel said in a Facebook post it was proud to be a part of their story.

According to Readers Digest, the top spot in Kentucky for dining out on Valentine's Day is at the Kentucky castle.

