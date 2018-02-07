Kentucky bill mandates more jail time for suspects involved in gangs

According to a spokeswoman for the district, Bus No. 181 was carrying students from Utica Elementary, when it slid on an overpass and hit a guardrail.

According to a spokeswoman for the district, Bus No. 181 was carrying students from Utica Elementary, when it slid on an overpass and hit a guardrail.

5 students taken to hospital after Greater Clark County School bus involved in crash

5 students taken to hospital after Greater Clark County School bus involved in crash

Officials say a call was received Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Officials say a call was received Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.

Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.

BOZICH | Swept by Tennessee, Kentucky's future looks brighter for June than February

BOZICH | Swept by Tennessee, Kentucky's future looks brighter for June than February

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

The campus closed in the summer of 2016.

The campus closed in the summer of 2016.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

Louisville kidnapping suspect accused of hiding in car, trying to strangle woman

Louisville kidnapping suspect accused of hiding in car, trying to strangle woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's House Judiciary Committee has approved a bill that would result in more jail time for suspects involved in gangs.

Louisville has seen a record number of murders the past several years. Police say there is no doubt that some of that violence is connected to gangs.

"Certainly there is a percentage of it that is related to gang activity," Louisville Assistant Chief Robert Schroeder told WDRB News..

That is why LMPD is backing a bill that seeks to crack down on gang activity.

"Kentucky's current bill that addresses gangs has not been revised since Prohibition era," said Rep. Robert Benvenuti (R-Lexington), the sponsor of HB 169.

The bill would more specifically define what is a gang, makes gang recruiting a criminal offense, and increase prison time for those convicted of committing gang-related crimes.

Police told members of the Judiciary Committee they need the new law because gangs are evolving.

"Kids now will be in one gang at their house, one gang in school, and then another gang in the evenings and in between," said Schroeder. "And currently, we have no mechanism to track or account for that."

An undercover LMPD officer told lawmakers the average age to join a gang is 15 years old, and social media is the new vehicle.

"We want to stop these gangs -- stop them from targeting our children and make it a safer community," said the officer.

But opponents said the bill does not address the roots of gang involvement, and casts too wide a net that could grab innocent people surrounded by a gang culture.

"Some folks, to stay alive, associate with folks who are in gangs," said Anthony Smith of Louisville. "It don't mean that they're going to do gang activity, but the neighborhood that I live in -- for me to be safe -- I've got to be associated with this gang."

Smith is the former head of Louisville's Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods program.

The committee easily passed the bill, but both sides agree they must work together to address the gang problem.

"We work on both the enforcement side of the issue and the intervention side of the issue," said Schroeder.

"We've got to use more efforts than just to law enforce and lock people up," said Eddie Woods of Louisville, who runs the No More Red Dots, anti-violence program.

The bill now goes to the full House, where there could be changes made before a final vote.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.