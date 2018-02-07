Gerber names first spokesbaby with Down syndrome - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gerber names first spokesbaby with Down syndrome

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gerber has named its first spokesbaby with Down syndrome.

One-year-old Lucas Warren from Dalton, Georgia, beat out some 140,000 other babies to win this year's title of "Gerber Baby." He is the first baby with Down syndrome to win since the contest's start in the 1920's.

Lucas' mom says she didn't think much about it when she entered him. She just saw the picture of his big smile -- wearing a mint green shirt and bow tie -- and thought it reflected his personality.

Lucas' dad says he hopes it will help shed light on the special needs community, and reminds everyone that people like his son have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.

