Iconic Kaelin's building will soon serve cheeseburgers again as - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Iconic Kaelin's building will soon serve cheeseburgers again as 80/20 at Kaelin's

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

The Louisville restaurant known as the birthplace of the cheeseburger will soon open its doors again.

Kaelin’s story started back in the 1930s at the intersection of Newburg Road and Speed Avenue.

“The building has more history than any other building in the state of Kentucky,” said Christopher Fenton, co-owner of 80/20 at Kaelin’s. “I consider it one of the most historic restaurants in the country."

After Kaelin's closed, it became Mulligan's Pub and Grille. Now, three hometown guys are working to re-open Kaelin's doors as 80/20 at Kaelin’s. The "80/20" represents the beef-to-fat ratio of the perfect hamburger.

There will also be an ice cream parlor next door called 80/20 Malt Shop at Kaelin's.

“I think what we're trying to do is keep it simple, keep it classic and pay a tribute for what they used to do here," said Bill DuBourg, co-owner of 80/20 at Kaelin's.

“It's as approachable as possible, with high-end techniques, without anyone having to use your phone to figure out what you're eating," said Matt Staggs, co-owner of 80/20 at Kaelin's.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the next six weeks, but an opening date is not set at this time. 

