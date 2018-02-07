Iconic Kaelin's building will soon serve cheeseburgers again as 80/20 at Kaelin's

From boot camp, to books and pens, Jefferson County Public Schools is finding new teachers in unusual places.

From boot camp, to books and pens, Jefferson County Public Schools is finding new teachers in unusual places.

JCPS using creative options to recruit new teachers into the classroom

JCPS using creative options to recruit new teachers into the classroom

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.

Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

The Louisville restaurant known as the birthplace of the cheeseburger will soon open its doors again.

Kaelin’s story started back in the 1930s at the intersection of Newburg Road and Speed Avenue.

“The building has more history than any other building in the state of Kentucky,” said Christopher Fenton, co-owner of 80/20 at Kaelin’s. “I consider it one of the most historic restaurants in the country."

After Kaelin's closed, it became Mulligan's Pub and Grille. Now, three hometown guys are working to re-open Kaelin's doors as 80/20 at Kaelin’s. The "80/20" represents the beef-to-fat ratio of the perfect hamburger.

There will also be an ice cream parlor next door called 80/20 Malt Shop at Kaelin's.

“I think what we're trying to do is keep it simple, keep it classic and pay a tribute for what they used to do here," said Bill DuBourg, co-owner of 80/20 at Kaelin's.

“It's as approachable as possible, with high-end techniques, without anyone having to use your phone to figure out what you're eating," said Matt Staggs, co-owner of 80/20 at Kaelin's.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the next six weeks, but an opening date is not set at this time.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.