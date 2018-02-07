South Bend woman requesting VIN check at ISP post arrested after police smell pot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A South Bend, Indiana, woman was arrested Monday after allegedly showing up at a State Police post in Bremen reeking of marijuana.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, on Feb. 5, 33-year-old Rosanda Taylor drove a 1996 Suburban to the post to run a VIN check on a purple Chevrolet she was towing behind the Suburban.

As a state trooper was helping Taylor run the VIN check inside the post, he allegedly smelled "the odor of marijuana" and "noticed signs of impairment."

The trooper had his K9 partner, Chase, conduct a "free air sniff" on the Suburban and Chevrolet, and the dog indicated "the odor of narcotics in the Suburban as well as the Chevrolet."

After searching both vehicles, police found a "partially smoked hand-rolled cigarette of suspected marijuana." She was arrested and a blood sample was drawn before she was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Taylor faces preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.

