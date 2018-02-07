2 Hardin County inmates overdose behind bars

According to a spokeswoman for the district, Bus No. 181 was carrying students from Utica Elementary, when it slid on an overpass and hit a guardrail.

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big sign outside the Hardin County Jail clearly tells people what's allowed in and what's not. But somehow, drugs made it past the locked doors, security and staff Monday morning.

"One of the inmates got to banging on the door and said, 'We've got a person down in here,'" Jailer Danny Allen said.

When the medical staff got to the inmate in cell 337, he was unresponsive. Another inmate from a neighboring cell was on the verge of being in the same boat.

"It was decided when EMS got here, from our staff, that it was some kind of drug-related issue," Allen said. "We really don't know what the drug is yet."

Paramedics gave both men Narcan. Once the ambulance got both inmates, who aren't being named, to Hardin Memorial Hospital, they were fine. The overdose reversal drug saved their lives.

"Both inmates are extremely lucky that they're still alive," said Hardin County Jail Operations Director Robert Reynolds.

Now, come the questions, like how could this happen in a place as secure as a jail?

"That's a good question," Allen said. "Does it come in through the mail? Does it come in on another inmate? Could we have missed something?"

Allen is looking into everything. An investigation has been launched, and he said clues could be in footage from surveillance cameras.

"Anyone who comes in and out of this facility, we're going to be looking at everybody," he said. "When we determine what the drug was and who brought it in, I can assure you, we will press charges."

As for the two inmates, they're back where they started, only in isolation this time.

