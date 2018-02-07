Frankfort lawmakers consider bill to regulate names placed on state buildings or roads

According to a spokeswoman for the district, Bus No. 181 was carrying students from Utica Elementary, when it slid on an overpass and hit a guardrail.

According to a spokeswoman for the district, Bus No. 181 was carrying students from Utica Elementary, when it slid on an overpass and hit a guardrail.

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.

Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

A sign grabs more attention when it has special meaning to the reader. That's a feeling Penny Mills knows all-too-well.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers in Frankfort are considering new rules that would limit whose name could be placed on state buildings or roads.

A sign grabs more attention when it has special meaning to the reader. That's a feeling Penny Mills knows all-too-well. In 2014, she was named Kentucky School Psychologist of the year -- and lawmakers dedicated part of State Road 1230, near Watson Lane Elementary School -- in her honor.

"The sign being there was really neat to see," Mills said. "You know, seeing your name on a great big sign when you are driving through."

Mills works on the Jefferson County Public Schools crisis response team, which most recently traveled to Marshall County after a mass school shooting.

"It was unlike any other experience I've ever had," Mills said. "It was tough."

But Senate Bill 72 would throttle this honor for any future living recipients, stopping any road, bridge, building or program from being named after a living politician or state worker.

"But if someone has a great record of public service and they have passed away, and you choose to name something after them because of their service, I see nothing wrong with that," said Senator C.B. Embry, (R-District 6).

For Embry and his five Republican co-sponsors, this bill is a sign of the times.

"You know, all across the nation, from entertainment to officials and sports personalities, there are many charges of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct against very prominent people, so that is probably what prompted it," Embry said.

Universities would be exempt, so U of L's McConnell Center -- named after U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell -- and the Patton College of Engineering at the University of Kentucky, named after former Kentucky Governor Paul Patton, are safe.

No signs would have to come down. If passed, the law would only impact future naming.

"I think it would be unfortunate in a way because it does bring attention," said Mills. "So for me, it helped me to advocate in my role and the work I do."

The measure cleared the Senate with ease, with a vote of 35-3. It has been sent to the Kentucky House for consideration.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.



