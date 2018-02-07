U.S. Marshals arrest man in Elizabethtown in connection with Super Bowl party murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for the murder of an Elizabethtown man on Sunday.

Charles Roberson Jr. is charged with murder and wanton endangerment for the death of 20-year-old Xedric McNeil. According to an Elizabethtown Police spokesman, officers were called to the 300 block of Diecks Drive near Hardin Memorial Hospital after reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found McNeil on the ground in a parking lot. Police say he died from apparent gunshot wounds.

U.S. Marshals arrested Roberson Wednesday without incident outside Elizabethtown.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.