Victim identified in fatal shooting last month in the Portland neighborhood

Christopher Deweese, 38, was shot after a "verbal dispute" near 27th and Main Streets, the coroner's office said. Christopher Deweese, 38, was shot after a "verbal dispute" near 27th and Main Streets, the coroner's office said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in last month in the Portland neighborhood.

Christopher Deweese, 38, died at University Hospital of a single gunshot wound to the head. He was after a "verbal dispute" near 27th and Main Streets, the coroner's office said.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information for police, you're asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.

