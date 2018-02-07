Kentucky lawmakers launch 2 anti-sex trafficking bills - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky lawmakers launch 2 anti-sex trafficking bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week, Kentucky lawmakers launched two anti-sex trafficking bills.

The bills target a problem that is hidden under the cover of the state's shadiest motels and promoted on websites like Backpage.com, where girls of all ages are sold for sex.

"A lot of people kind of live in a bubble" said Mary Kunze with the Family Foundation of Kentucky. They don't realize what is going on."

Kunze hopes the legislation will shut down internet sites that target children and alert employees in the hotel industry.

"If we can train them to be aware of the signs of human trafficking, they can do a lot to prevent this, because about half of minors are trafficked through hotels," she said.

Watch our story in the video player above for a personal anecdote from a Louisville woman who is fighting to stop human trafficking.

If you know someone who is a victim of sex trafficking and needs help, they can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 2337333. They can also call Esther's House at 1-502-498-6018

