LEWIS | Petrino: 'I'm totally committed to the University of Lou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Petrino: 'I'm totally committed to the University of Louisville'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino wrapped up National Signing Day by talking about the school’s new commitments and reiterating his own commitment to U of L.

“I want everybody here to know I’m totally committed to the University of Louisville and to this football team,” Petrino told a crowd of fans Wednesday night during the school’s Signing Day Party at the Brown and Williamson Club.

The Cardinals inked 22 players, including late addition Jaruis Brents, a highly-rated cornerback from Waggener High School. Brents had more than 40 scholarship offers.

ESPN ranked Louisville’s recruiting class in the Top 30, which is the highest in school history.

“Our goal is to win a national championship. That’s what we are working and striving for every single day,” Petrino said.

Louisville opens the 2018 season September 1st in Orlando against Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.