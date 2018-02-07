LEWIS | Petrino: 'I'm totally committed to the University of Louisville'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino wrapped up National Signing Day by talking about the school’s new commitments and reiterating his own commitment to U of L.

“I want everybody here to know I’m totally committed to the University of Louisville and to this football team,” Petrino told a crowd of fans Wednesday night during the school’s Signing Day Party at the Brown and Williamson Club.

The Cardinals inked 22 players, including late addition Jaruis Brents, a highly-rated cornerback from Waggener High School. Brents had more than 40 scholarship offers.

ESPN ranked Louisville’s recruiting class in the Top 30, which is the highest in school history.

“Our goal is to win a national championship. That’s what we are working and striving for every single day,” Petrino said.

Louisville opens the 2018 season September 1st in Orlando against Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.