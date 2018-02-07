Proposed Cannons Lane sidewalk plan receives mixed reviews from - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proposed Cannons Lane sidewalk plan receives mixed reviews from area homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sidewalk could be coming to a busy part of Cannons Lane, but not everyone is happy about it. 

The Cannons Lane Sidewalk Project would stretch from Pee Wee Reese Road to Interstate 64. The sidewalk would be slightly less than one mile long and connect Seneca Park to the current shared-use path around Bowman Field. 

A public meeting was held Wednesday night to get community input. 

"We are two blocks from Seneca Park, and it was very difficult for us to get our grandchildren to the park," said Jean Childers, who supports the project. "And this is going to make life so much easier for us."

Those against the project said Wednesday they already have a hard time getting out of their driveways, and a sidewalk would only make it worse.

The sidewalk project is currently just in the planning stage. 

