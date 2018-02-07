Proposed Cannons Lane sidewalk plan receives mixed reviews from area homeowners

The Louisville restaurant known as the birthplace of the cheeseburger will soon open its doors again.

Iconic Kaelin's building will soon serve cheeseburgers again as 80/20 at Kaelin's

Officials say a call was received Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Authorities say the couple admitted to using the embezzled money for their own personal use.

Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.

BOZICH | Swept by Tennessee, Kentucky's future looks brighter for June than February

About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.

Humana says 28,000 employees eligible for bonuses year earlier than planned because of tax cut bill

The campus closed in the summer of 2016.

It happened on Symington Circle near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place Drive in East Louisville in January.

Investigators say the suspect told the victim he was going to kill her mother and poison her dog.

Louisville kidnapping suspect accused of hiding in car, trying to strangle woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sidewalk could be coming to a busy part of Cannons Lane, but not everyone is happy about it.

The Cannons Lane Sidewalk Project would stretch from Pee Wee Reese Road to Interstate 64. The sidewalk would be slightly less than one mile long and connect Seneca Park to the current shared-use path around Bowman Field.

A public meeting was held Wednesday night to get community input.

"We are two blocks from Seneca Park, and it was very difficult for us to get our grandchildren to the park," said Jean Childers, who supports the project. "And this is going to make life so much easier for us."

Those against the project said Wednesday they already have a hard time getting out of their driveways, and a sidewalk would only make it worse.

The sidewalk project is currently just in the planning stage.

